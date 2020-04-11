Rep. Rodney Davis wins reelection in 13th Congressional District

The congressional district includes Glen Carbon, parts of Edwardsville, Jersey County and other cities in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Incumbent Rodney Davis has been reelected to continue serving the 13th Congressional District in Illinois, according to the Associated Press.

Davis was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013 and is currently serving this fourth term.

He defeated Democrat Betsy Londrigan, who previously challenged him in 2018 and lost by a less than 1% margin.

Davis was one of the congressmen attacked by a gunman in 2017 during practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Following the shooting, Davis said it has been his mission to promote more civility in politics. He is an active member of the bipartisan Civility Caucus and the Congressional Study Group on American Democracy and Civics.