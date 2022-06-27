Illinois primary election: What to know and how to vote

Illinois residents will head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election. Here's what you need to know to make your vote count.

ST. LOUIS — Illinois residents will head to the polls or cast a ballot Tuesday for the 2022 primary election.

It’ll be the first step in deciding the political future of the state with several major races on the ballot, including governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. House representatives and secretary of state.

When is the Illinois primary?

The 2022 Illinois primary election is on Tuesday, June 28.

When are the polls open in the Illinois primary?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

How to find your polling location

Voters must cast their ballot on primary day at their precinct polling place. Find your polling place here. Check to make sure you’re registered to vote here.

Can you register to vote on primary day?

Illinois residents can register to vote at their polling place on election day. To do so, bring two forms of ID, with one of them having your current address (can include a utility bill, see the full list of acceptable forms here).

Do you need an ID to vote?

The state of Illinois does not require a photo ID to vote. However, it could be helpful to bring one with you in case there are questions about your address and voting location.

What is the primary election and what happens next?

Registered voters in Illinois will consider crowded fields of Democrats and Republicans and choose one candidate (or, in the gubernatorial election, a pair of governor and lieutenant governor candidates running on the same ticket). The winner of each party in Tuesday’s primary will face off in the general election in November.

Where can I find election results?

5 On Your Side will be following Tuesday’s primary results on air and online. You can view updated results here.