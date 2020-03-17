5 On Your Side will stream live coverage of Tuesday's primary in Illinois as results come in. Click play on the video above to watch our live coverage or click here.

ILLINOIS, USA — Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is looking to widen his lead over rival Bernie Sanders as Illinois held its primary amid a pandemic that caused problems at some polling places and concerns about voter turnout.

State officials declined to postpone the election despite worries about the outbreak of COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools, restaurants and bars closed due to the virus, but said "we have to elect leaders, even in less than ideal circumstances.”

In Chicago, about 50 polling sites opened late after nursing homes and other typical polling sites backed out amid concern about the coronavirus.

Voters across the state also are getting the chance to decide competitive primary races for the U.S. House and the Illinois Supreme Court. The contests include primary contests that'll set up a November contest to replace retiring U.S. Rep. John Shimkus. Vulnerable U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski is trying to fend off a primary challenge from three Democrats.

Five Republicans are vying for the chance to mount a long-shot challenge to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in the sole statewide race on Tuesday's primary ballot.

Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, was first elected in 1996 and has handily won each election since then. He also has $4.5 million cash on hand. All the other Republican candidates combined make up only a fraction of that.

But former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, who has perhaps the most name recognition, contends there's a changed political climate and Durbin is vulnerable.

“He's become a creature of Washington,” Curran said during a candidate forum on WTTW-TV. “He works for the Democrats in the Senate. He's in a leadership role and his paramount concern is to please them.”

Curran, who leads in endorsements, was previously a Democrat but switched parties in 2008.

Two others have also switched parties.

Perennial candidate Robert Marshall, a Burr Ridge doctor, previously ran as a Democrat, including for governor.

Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, a former police officer, said she became a Republican after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in part because of how former President Barack Obama handled it.

Hubbard sparked a police investigation when she claimed during a candidate forum at a school that she brought a gun and ammunition with her to illustrate safety lapses. Hubbard later said she misspoke.

The other Republicans are Tom Tarter, a retired cancer surgeon from Springfield, and Casey Chlebek, a Glenview man originally from Poland who works in real estate.

