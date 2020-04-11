AP: Democrats Biden and Durbin win in Illinois as polls close

Presidential candidates in recent years have ignored Illinois because it has voted overwhelmingly for Democrats

ILLINOIS, USA — Former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has won reelection, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state.

Durbin won over four lesser-known challengers.