One of the most expensive and closely watched race in the country in 2018 is over.

After months of back-and-forth, endless ads and narrow polling numbers, Republican challenger Josh Hawley unseated Claire McCaskill after 12 years in office, widening the Republican majority in the Senate.

Hawley, 38, was elected as Missouri attorney general in 2016. After less than a year in office, he announced his candidacy for United States Senate. On Tuesday night, Hawley declared victory at around 10:45. Hawley was ahead by more than 15 percent with about two-thirds of precincts reporting.

McCaskill conceded at the same time Hawley was declaring victory.

Hawley’s victory is one of many for Republicans in the Senate Tuesday. They were called Entering Tuesday, Republicans held 51 seats, while Democrats had 47 seats and independents held two. That majority has been key on issues like confirming President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees.

Hawley will be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2019.

