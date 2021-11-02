Kirkwood residents vote down sales tax increase, tax increases approved in Ladue, Dardenne Prairie

The tax propositions were among a few issues on ballots across the area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two tax increases passed and another failed during Tuesday's municipal elections in the St. Louis area.

Voters in Dardenne Prairie approved a sales tax increase and voters in Ladue approved a property tax increase. In Kirkwood, however, voters shot down a sales tax increase.

The added tax revenue will go toward road repairs in Dardenne Prairie and toward public safety in Ladue. The Kirkwood increase would have gone toward road repairs.

The tax increase in Ladue will be a $0.30 increase on each $100 of assessed valuation. The measure, Proposition L, passed with 56% of voters approving and 44% voting no. St. Louis County election data said 1,476 people cast a ballot.

The sales tax increase in Dardenne Prarie will be half a percent. The measure, Proposition T, passed with 62% of voters approving and 38% voting no. St. Charles County election data said 1,092 votes were cast.

In Kirkwood, 54% of the 4,274 ballots were cast against Proposition 1, which would have resulted in a 1% sales tax increase.

