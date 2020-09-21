How to vote absentee in St. Louis

Absentee voting begins Tuesday and continues until the day before Election Day

ST. LOUIS — Absentee voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins in Missouri Tuesday. The City of Louis will soon open four satellite locations to accommodate the increased demand.

Starting Tuesday, St. Louis voters may cast their ballots at the Board of Election Commissioners, located at 300 N. Tucker Blvd. It will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 2. The Election Board will also be open on two Saturdays before the election, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Starting Oct. 12, St. Louis residents can go to four satellite locates for absentee ballots: Buder Library, Central Library, Schlafly Library, and Julia Davis Library.

The last day the Election Board can accept an absentee or mail-in ballot by mail is Oct. 21. The deadline to vote absentee in person is Nov. 2 at 5.p.m.

Registered voters should start to receive their Notice of Election cards in the mail in the third or fourth week of October, according to the Board of Elections. Voters are encouraged to check their Notice of Election card since some polling places may have changed.

Any St. Louis resident who has any questions about their voter registration status may contact the Election Board at 314-622-433 or visit this website.