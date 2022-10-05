5 On Your Side to stream IL-13 congressional debate

Nikki Budzinski and Regan Deering are running for U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.

ST. LOUIS — The Democratic and Republican candidates in Illinois' 13th Congressional District are debating in a live event on Oct. 6 from 7-8 p.m. Watch the debate on KSDK.com and 5+.

Nikki Budzinski (D-Springfield) and Regan Deering (R-Decatur) are running for U.S. House. The debate, held in Urbana, Illinois, is moderated by Tinisha Spain of Illinois Public Media. Panelists include Doug Wolfe of WAND-TV, Brian Mackey of IPM and 5 On Your Side's Mark Maxwell.

Illinois' 13th Congressional District includes parts of the Metro East, Springfield, Decatur and Champaign. Explore the map here or see it in yellow on the map below.

Nikki Budzinski

Budzinski handily defeated David Palmer in the primary. She had Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the third most powerful member of Congress, stump for her earlier in September.

Budzinski is a labor activist who recently served in the Biden Administration's Office of Management and Budget, where she helped implement the American Rescue Plan and the Made in America Office, according to her campaign website. She previously served as senior labor advisor for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Regan Deering

Deering is an educator, small business owner and philanthropist in Decatur. She serves as capital campaign chair for Northeast Community Fund and previously served as chair of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation. She also has a role with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois and Pawprint Ministries.

She beat out Matt Hausman, Terry Martin and Jesse Reising in the primary.

Watch the debate