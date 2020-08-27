St. Louis to open 3 in-person absentee voting sites

In the city, in-person absentee voting begins on Sept. 22 and ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, the day before the election

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis voters will be able to cast in-person absentee ballots at three new sites after a board approved funding Wednesday.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved a request from the comptroller's office to use $60,000 of the city's CARES-Pandemic 2020 Contingency funds to be transferred to the Board of Election Commissioners to operate the sites. The new sites will process in-person absentee ballots during the general election.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about foreign interference in U.S. elections, more than ever people want to make sure their votes are counted,” Comptroller Darlene Green said in a press release. “This additional funding will help our Board of Election Commissioners assure that in-person absentee voting is accessible for voters in St. Louis.”

In-person absentee voting begins on Sept. 22 and ends at 5 p.m. on Nov.2, which is the day before the general election. The three satellite locations have not been announced yet.