ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking the Board of Election Commissioners to request the courts to reschedule the special election set for May 19.

In a letter to the Board of Election Commissioners, Krewson asked the board to use its power to request the election panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals to change the date of the election.

"Please consider rescheduling the election so that the people of these two wards can be represented by persons elected at a fair and lawful election," Krewson said in a letter to the Board of Election Commissioners.

The special election is to fill the aldermanic vacancies in the fourth and 12th wards.

The 4th Ward election will be to replace Alderman Sam Moore, who died in February. He served as an alderman in the city's 4th Ward since April 2007. He lived in the ward in north city for more than 60 years.

The election in the 12th Ward, which is in south city, will be to replace former Alderman Larry Arnowitz. Arnowitz resigned in early March after he was accused of mail fraud related to alleged illegal use of campaign funds.

A grand jury indicted him Wednesday on one count of mail fraud related to his illegal use of campaign funds for personal use, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Arnowitz used donated campaign funds, which were under the account name "Friends of Larry Arnowitz," to make mortgage payments and for other personal reasons, the release said. He also made "substantial cash withdrawals."

