ST. LOUIS — The 2018 Midterm Elections are being called “The Year of the Woman.” Voter turnout was exceptionally high this year and 52% of those voters were women.

5 On Your Side’s Christina Coleman hosted a panel with 11 women voters Tuesday night at Avenue restaurant to get a sense of the issues that matter most to them.

The group was made up of six Democrats, four Republicans, and one Independent. Many of the women were working moms and said immigration reform, gun control and minimum wage were the big issues for them.

Kristina Cyr, a Republican Voter, said she was happy Josh Hawley beat out incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri.

"I'm delighted. It's been feeling like the past few months like we're sliding away from the rule of law into mob rule and I’m glad that in Missouri we have put the brakes on that. The mob doesn't represent me and I was thrilled to be able to speak my own voice,” said Cyr.

It wasn’t just the high voter turnout among women that dubbed these midterm elections “The Year of the Woman.” More women will now be serving in Congress than ever before.

Kansas Democrat, Sharice Davids, who is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and Deb Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat and member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, were elected as the first Native American congresswomen.

Minnesota voters elected the first Somali-American woman, Ilhan Omar, to Congress.

In Texas, voters there elected the first female Latins from the Lone Star State, Democrats Sylvia Garcia Veronica Escobar.

