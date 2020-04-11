Republican Ann Wagner wins Missouri's 2nd district congressional race, AP reports

Wagner defeated Democrat Jill Schupp and Libertarian challenger Martin Schulte

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Republican Ann Wagner won the 2nd District race and will keep her seat in Congress, according to the Associated Press.

Most political experts had said the 2nd District race was a toss-up between Wagner and Schupp.

The 2nd congressional district is made up of the suburbs of south and west St. Louis County, including Arnold, Town and Country, Wildwood, Chesterfield and Oakville. It also includes parts of Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

Wagner won the seat in 2012 and easily defended it in both 2014 and 2016, winning each race by more than 20%. In 2018, however, she won by just 4% over Democratic challenger Cort VanOstran. The 2nd district hasn't sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990.

The race between Schupp and Wagner set records for the amount of money that was raised.

In her time in the U.S. House of Representatives, Wagner has served on a number of committees. Most recently, she served on the Committee on Financial Services and Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Before becoming a congresswoman, Wagner worked as the chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg and the Chairwoman for Roy Blunt's 2010 Senate campaign.