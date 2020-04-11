Voters pass Amendment 3 in Missouri

The amendment is a GOP redistricting measure that repeals Clean Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians voted Tuesday to pass Amendment 3.

The amendment passed with 51% of the vote. There were 1,471,892 votes in support of the amendment and 1,413,223 against it, making a difference of 58,669 votes across Missouri.

The amendment is a GOP redistricting measure that repeals Clean Missouri, the new system for drawing state legislative maps that Missouri voters passed by 62% in 2018. The amendment also will change who is counted when drawing those maps.

Two state legislative maps are redrawn every census – one for the House and one for the Senate. Clean Missouri created a nonpartisan state demographer position that will draft those maps after the 2020 Census; Amendment 3 will undo that new redistricting system and replace it with bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor.

The amendment earned the nickname "Dirty Missouri" by opponents who argued the ballot language was written to be deliberately misleading. The wording on sample ballots gave top billing to two minor changes to lobbying restrictions: it will ban lobbyist gifts — which were already capped at $5 — and reduce legislative campaign contribution limits by $100, a decrease from $2,500 to $2,400.

Additionally, the original ballot summary did not mention that the amendment would be a repeal of Clean Missouri. It was taken to an appeals court over the vague wording, where Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce described it as "misleading, unfair and insufficient."