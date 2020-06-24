Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court

Civil rights groups had sued to ensure all Missouri voters can cast absentee ballots in the upcoming elections without getting them notarized

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is sending a lawsuit over absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic back to a lower court for review.

Supreme Court judges on Tuesday ruled that Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem was wrong to dismiss the case. They're sending the case back to the lower court for further review.

Civil rights groups had sued to ensure all Missouri voters can cast absentee ballots in the upcoming elections without getting them notarized. Under a new law, people considered at-risk of the coronavirus can vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized this year.

Sophia Lin Lakin, the deputy director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, provided the following statement.

“This decision is a big victory for Missouri voters. The court ruled that our lawsuit to make sure all eligible voters can vote by mail without a notary during COVID-19 can continue.”

You can read the Supreme Court of Missouri's full decision online here.