No Election Day selfies inside polling places | A rundown of Missouri election laws

Election law prohibits wearing political apparel to the polls and voters are also prohibited from sharing their ballots with others

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When Missouri voters head to the polls on Election Day, they'll have to follow laws about what they can wear, who they can bring and where they can take their selfies.

“With Missourians across the state set to cast their ballots tomorrow, we want to ensure voters know what they will encounter at their polling places,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a news release.

Election law prohibits wearing political apparel to the polls, including political masks, shirts, hats, buttons or any other apparel that advocates for a political candidate or issue. The law also prohibits any electioneering inside of a polling place or within 25 feet of one.

Another law prohibits firearms inside of polling places. Law enforcement officials, at the request of election authorities or in the line of duty, are allowed to be inside the polling place.

Voters are also prohibited from sharing their ballot with others, which is why voters may not take photos inside their polling place.

“On Election Day, we urge voters to focus their political passion on their ballot instead of their apparel, and refrain from taking selfies or other photos in their polling place,” Ashcroft said.

Voters are allowed to bring their notes and sample ballots to the polls but are urged to keep them hidden.

KNOW TO VOTE: Preparing for the polls | What to bring when you cast your ballot

Once all voters have cast their ballots, the Secretary of State's Election Night Reporting site will not be activated until each polling place has closed and all voters in line at 7 p.m. have cast a ballot, the release said. Unofficial results will continue to update throughout the night. Local election authorities may begin posting results prior to those results appearing on the Election Night Reporting site.

Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters who encounter issues or have questions on Election Day are encouraged to contact their local election authority or call the Secretary of State’s office at 800-669-8683.