Governor Mike Parson

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, 64, is the incumbent Republican gubernatorial candidate in the November General election.

Governor Parson is a veteran who served six years in the United States Army. He served more than 22 years in law enforcement, including 12 years as the sheriff of Polk County. He also served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2005-2011, in the Missouri Senate from 2011-2017, and as Lieutenant Governor in 2017-2018.

Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and ascended to governor in 2018 when former Rep. Gov. Eric Greitens resigned following a scandal.

His campaign platform has a strong focus on building the state economy, improving the unemployment rate and improving infrastructure.