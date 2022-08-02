Primary results: Missouri's 22nd congressional district state senate race

Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Shane Roden, Jeff Roorda and Dan Shaul want to be the Republican nominee.

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri's 22nd congressional district voted on their new representative in the state senate following the 2022 general election, with incumbent Paul Wieland (R) not running for reelection due to term limits.

Missouri's 22nd congressional district lies entirely in Jefferson County.

There are four Republican candidates for the 22nd district's state senate seat on the ballot for the primary on Aug. 2, with one Democrat running unopposed.

Republican Primary

Mary Elizabeth Coleman

Mary Elizabeth Coleman is originally from Georgetown, Texas and received a BSBA degree in management from Saint Louis University and a juris doctorate from St. Mary's University School of Law. Coleman is currently a member of the Missouri State House of Representatives, representing District 97. Before that, she was a member of the Arnold City Council. Some of Coleman's stated campaign priorities include "stopping cancel culture and protect God given rights," "hold the Biden administration accountable," improving schools, stopping illegal immigration and supporting law enforcement.

Shane Roden

Shane Roden was born and raised in Franklin County, Missouri and graduated from Washington High School in 2001. Roden received a bachelor's degree in fire science management from Lindenwood University in 2007, and a master's in public administration from Arkansas State University in 2014. Roden is currently a member of the Missouri State House of Representatives, representing District 111.

Jeff Roorda

Jeff Roorda is a St. Louis native who grew up in Arnold, Missouri and graduated from Windsor High School. Roorda was a police officer in Arnold and Kimmswick. Roorda, now of Barnhart, was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2004 as a Democrat representing the Imperial, Missouri area. He ran for the Missouri 22nd's senate seat as a Democrat in 2014, losing to Wieland. Most recently, Roorda has been the business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Dan Shaul

Dan Shaul is a United States Air Force veteran and graduate of Lindbergh High School in St. Louis in 1987. He earned an associate's degree in aviation from Park's College in 1992. Shaul became the state director of the Missouri Grocers Association in 2006. Shaul served two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives. Some of Shaul's stated campaign goals include election integrity and stopping illegal immigration.

Democratic Primary:

Benjamin Hagin

Benjamin Hagin is running unopposed in the 22nd district's Democratic primary for state senate. Hagin is a business owner who manages his own car sales company. Hagin is a graduate of Ranken Technical College. Some of Hagin's stated goals are to "clean up corruption in Jefferson City", "defend the rights of workers", "bring jobs and businesses to Jefferson County" and support law enforcement.