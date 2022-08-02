Primary election results: Missouri's 1st Congressional District

Incumbent Cori Bush is looking to keep her seat in Missouri's 1st Congressional District.

ST. LOUIS — Voting has wrapped up in the 2022 Missouri primary and one race that many are watching is the race for Missouri's 1st Congressional District seat. The seat covers all of St. Louis city and parts of north St. Louis County.

NOTE: The video above is from July 13, 2022.

Right now it's held by Freshman U.S. Representative Cori Bush. The Democrat is looking for re-election after she pulled off a political upset and toppled the Clay family dynasty that represented St. Louis in Congress for half a century.

She faces four other democrats looking to unseat her. On the Republican side, there are three candidates vying for their party's nod to November.

Democratic Primary

Cori Bush

Incumbent Cori Bush is looking to keep her seat in Missouri's 1st Congressional District. She won her seat in 2020 after she defeated ten-term incumbent Lacy Clay.

Bush, a Ferguson activist, has formed political alliances with a progressive group of Democratic women in Congress and refers to herself as a “politivist,” or a politician activist.

Steve Roberts

Attorney and Air National Guardsman Steve Roberts served two terms in the Missouri House before his 2020 election to the Missouri state Senate. Roberts has disputed explosive allegations of sexual assault from two women, including a late former member of the Missouri House.

His campaign has courted support from law enforcement, Jewish groups, and former Congressman Lacy Clay. He argues he would be less of an agitator and more of a legislator than Rep. Bush has been.

Earl Childress

An ordained pastor, Childress is a St. Louis native. He is running to unseat Cori Bush and is campaigning on reducing crime in the city. He says one of his first priorities in office would be to provide opportunities to people who were recently incarcerated.

Michael Daniels

St. Louis personal injury attorney Michael Daniels launched his campaign for Congress promising to move the city forward through “strategic economic partnerships with our underserved communities.”

Ronald Harshaw

“Ron” Harshaw is running for Congress and promises on Twitter to “tell it how it is.” He marched with abortion rights groups following the overturn of Roe V. Wade and says Cori Bush’s term has been full of broken promises.

Republican Primary

Andrew Jones Jr.

Jones labels himself a "Business leader. Not a politician." A resident of Botanical Heights, he is an executive at Southwest Electric. He is campaigning on parental rights in education and spending cuts in the federal government.

Steven Jordan

Jordan will appear on the ballot but shows little to no signs of public campaign activity.

Laura Mitchell-Riley

Mitchell-Riley will appear on the ballot but shows little to no signs of public campaign activity.