Primary election results: Missouri's 3rd Congressional District

Four Democrats and four Republicans look to win the primary for a chance at election in November.

MISSOURI, USA — The race to determine who will be on the ballot for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in November started with four Democrats and four Republicans, including incumbent Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer.

Missouri's 3rd Congressional District covers the eastern and central portions of the state. It covers Callaway, Camden, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Lincoln, Maries, Miller, Montgomery, Osage, St. Charles and Warren counties.

Republican Party

Blaine Luetkemeyer

Blaine Luetkemeyer has represented the 3rd Congressional District of Missouri since 2009 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is campaigning on job creation, cutting taxes and federal spending, and energy independence. Before the U.S. House, he served as Missouri Tourism Director.

Dustin Hill

Hill enlisted in the Marine Corps at the end of 1998. He served until he was honorable discharged from the Marine Corps in early 2007. Hill is campaigning on supporting Second Amendment rights, pro-life, and election integrity.

Richard Skwira Jr.

Skwira does not appear to have an active campaign.

Brandon Wilkinson

Wilkinson is a truck driver and describes himself as a hard-working, middle-class American. He aligns himself with the policies of former President Donald Trump. He ran against Luetkemeyer in 2020.

Democratic Party

Andrew Daly

Daly's hometown is Charlotte, North Carolina and currently lives in Fulton, Missouri. Daly was born deaf and all of his campaign videos show him using sign language. He works as the Activities and Athletic Director with the Missouri School of the Deaf.

Dylan Durrwachter

Durrwatcher does not appear to have an active campaign.

Jon Karlen

Karlen is campaigning for improvements for rural communities, future prevention of gerrymandering, and abortion rights. His campaign website says he believes in the Second Amendment, but says gun violence is a humanitarian crisis.

Bethany Mann

Bethany Mann was born in Foristell, Missouri and currently lives in Brentwood, Missouri. Mann works as a technology specialist, graduating from the University of Illinois Springfield. Mann's key campaign issues are education, infrastructure, and affordable healthcare.