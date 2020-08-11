'It's been high anxiety' | Local leaders weigh in on the announcement of President-elect Joe Biden

Local leaders are split on the result, but both sides say they need to continue to work for the people of Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Dancing in the streets: That's how Democratic State Representative Rasheen Aldridge and neighbors reacted to the news of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

5 On Your Side reached out to multiple leaders with different views in our area.

For Representative Steven Roberts, a Democrat who represents St. Louis, he said, "My first reaction would definitely be relief."

Senator Brian Williams, another Democrat who represents part of St. Louis County, was enthusiastic.

"I’m extremely excited. I think today is a victory for America," Willams said

"It's been high anxiety. My first thought was that maybe morals and values and character still does matter in this country," Democratic Representative Wiley Price IV said.

Representing St. Charles County, Representative Nick Schroer weighed in about the validity of the final votes.

"It should be of concern of everybody to make sure we did this in a fair, just way. We have to ensure this was done in a lawful legal manner," he said.

Representative Schroer wants to make sure we are getting to the bottom of the results.

"I think it’s going to go court, rightfully so. I think there’s going to be some process to evaluate to see if this was done legally in every single state," he adds.

U.S. Senator for Missouri Josh Hawley took his thoughts to Twitter.

"The media do not get to determine who the president is.

The people do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is."

Senator Williams though is optimistic for what's to come.

"I think it’s a very refreshing day in America. This will really empower people who have been overlooked for too long and to give them a voice," Williams adds.

Right now, the road ahead may be unknown, but leaders say, whatever the outcome is, the path is clear for them. They'll continue the work for the people they represent.

Schroer agreed.

"Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, we’re still going to work for the people here in Missouri.," he said.

With the same tone, Aldridge said he believes the same sentiment.