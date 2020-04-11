AP: Republican Scott Fitzpatrick wins Missouri treasurer race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has won his bid in the November general election to keep his statewide seat, according to the Associated Press.
Fitzpatrick defeated Democratic challenger Vicki Lorenz Englund, Libertarian Nick Kasoff and Green party member Joseph Civettini.
Fitzpatrick, 32, has served as Missouri’s treasurer since January 2019 when he took the position emptied by Eric Schmitt after Schmitt was appointed attorney general. Prior to becoming treasurer, he had served in the Missouri House of Representatives since 2012.
According to his campaign platform, his priorities include preserving the state's financial health, improving financial literacy and promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.
According to his biography on the Missouri State Treasurer's Office website, Fitzpatrick started a boat dock company when he was in high school and graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He lives in Cassville with his wife and twin sons. He is also on the board of directors for the Cassville YMCA and the Shell Knob Senior Center, and he is a member of the CoxHealth Young Professionals Council.