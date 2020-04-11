AP: Republican Scott Fitzpatrick wins Missouri treasurer race

Fitzpatrick, 32, has served as Missouri’s treasurer since January 2019 when he took the position after Eric Schmitt was appointed attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has won his bid in the November general election to keep his statewide seat, according to the Associated Press.

Fitzpatrick defeated Democratic challenger Vicki Lorenz Englund, Libertarian Nick Kasoff and Green party member Joseph Civettini.

Fitzpatrick, 32, has served as Missouri’s treasurer since January 2019 when he took the position emptied by Eric Schmitt after Schmitt was appointed attorney general. Prior to becoming treasurer, he had served in the Missouri House of Representatives since 2012.

According to his campaign platform, his priorities include preserving the state's financial health, improving financial literacy and promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.