Updated election results: Missouri race for US Senate

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement leaves an open seat in Congress.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Missouri is one of only seven states without an incumbent running for reelection in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt’s decision not to run for reelection created an opening for a new set of candidates to fill the seat.

During Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary, Republicans nominated Attorney General Eric Schmitt over eight other primary candidates, and Democrats selected longtime party donor Trudy Busch Valentine to represent their party.

In addition to the major party candidates for U.S. Senate, Paul Venable appeared on the Missouri midterm ballot on behalf of the Constitution Party, and Jonathan Dine appeared on behalf of the Libertarian Party.

Click here for full midterm election results from 5 On Your Side.

Eric Schmitt - Republican candidate

Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination to run for the open Senate seat in an August primary, besting former Gov. Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and a number of other candidates.

Schmitt has firmly embraced an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, and trained his focus on highlighting his opponent’s privileged upbringing to paint her as out of touch with working-class struggles during a period of heightened inflation.

Despite avoiding forums where he’d likely face questions about his policy positions, Schmitt still managed to garner significant "earned media" attention through lawsuits filed from his perch as the state’s top legal officer. As Attorney General, Schmitt has sued the Biden administration to block his plan to forgive student loan debts for lower-income and middle-class wage earners, sued local school districts to persuade a judge to block their pandemic safety protocols, subpoenaed schools to investigate portions of their curriculum, filed public records requests seeking records from journalism professors and students pertaining to fact checks, and appealed a court’s decision to throw out his lawsuit against the country China for lack of jurisdiction.

Trudy Busch Valentine - Democratic candidate

Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic party nomination to run for the open Senate seat this fall, defeating populist military veteran Lucas Kunce and progressive activist Spencer Toder in the primary race.

Valentine, a registered nurse, has been a prolific donor to Democratic political campaigns for several years. Her wealth comes from the Anheuser-Busch family fortune, a subject that has been widely panned and criticized by her GOP rival.

In an interview with KSDK, she opened up about her encounters with grief, tragedy, and personal loss. Her campaign says those experiences galvanized her opposition to opioid addiction and help her relate to voters.

However, as a soft-spoken, first-time candidate, Valentine hasn’t run an error-free campaign. At times, she has struggled to clearly communicate her stances on key issues, or later had to clarify what she meant to say.

Valentine has attacked her Republican rival for his previous votes in the Missouri legislature to allow the sale of farmland to Chinese-owned companies, claiming it puts national security at risk.

Paul Venable - Constitution candidate

Paul Venable will represent the Constitution Party on the ballot in Missouri’s Senate race. Venable previously ran for Secretary of State in 2020 and lost with 0.4% of the vote. His campaign website includes quotes about American history and calls for “defining the press” with “decency standards.”

Jonathan Dine - Libertarian candidate

Personal fitness trainer Jonathan Dine will represent the Libertarian Party on the ballot in Missouri’s Senate race, although his campaign appears dormant. Dine previously ran and lost with 6% of the vote in 2012 and 2% of the vote in 2016. His campaign website appears to be inactive.