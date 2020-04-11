Here's how many people voted Missouri

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft thanked voters, election officials and poll workers on Wednesday for the success of the general election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — About 70% of registered voters in the State of Missouri voted in the general election, according to the Secretary of State's office.

According to unofficial results, about 70% of the roughly 4.3 million registered Missourians voted in Tuesday’s general election, according to the office. Local election authorities have two weeks after the election to report their certified results to the Secretary of State and the office must certify the state results by Dec. 8.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft thanked voters, election officials and poll workers on Wednesday for the success of the general election.

“The success of yesterday’s historic election is thanks to the tireless effort of Missouri’s voters, election authorities and poll workers,” Ashcroft said. “Election officials and their staff work long hours under stressful conditions, and it’s their preparation in the weeks and months prior and their diligent effort on Election Day that made Missouri’s elections run smoothly. It was great to see so many Missourians participating in our democracy and making their voices heard.”

St. Louis County exceeded its 2016 voter turnout.

According to St. Louis County Election Board as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the turnout was 78%. In 2016, the turnout was 74%.

Thank you, St. Louis County residents! More than 78% of the County exercised the right to vote -- the highest in decades. You crushed it with record #Census2020 participation, and kept that civic engagement rolling! Let's keep that energy strong for our region and communities. — St. Louis County, MO (@SaintLouCo) November 4, 2020

How long people waited in line, varied by location. In St. Louis County, voters could vote at any polling location and there was even an app voters could use to check to see which polling locations had the shortest line.

In the City of St. Louis, an election director said on election night the turnout was 65%, which is down from 70% in 2016.

In St. Charles County, according to its unofficial results, 76.4% of registered voters voted, which includes in-person and absentee. A spokesperson for the county said the number is unofficial as it still has provisional ballots to process and military ballots still have until Friday at noon to be received by the county.

In Jefferson County, 73.6% of registered voters voted.