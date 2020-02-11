Missouri voter turnout expected to be highest in decades

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri election officials are predicting a strong turnout in Tuesday's general election.
Figures provided by the secretary of state's office show that local election authorities are forecasting a statewide voter turnout of 75%. If that comes true, it would be the highest percentage turnout since 1992.
VOTER GUIDE 2020: Everything you need to know about the election in Missouri and Illinois
About 828,000 people already had returned absentee or mail-in ballots as of Sunday. That's nearly three times as many absentee ballots as were counted in the 2016 presidential election. The state relaxed early voting restrictions this year because of coronavirus concerns.
Missouri has about 4.3 million registered voters.
Know to Vote:
- Everything you need to know about poll watchers
- Election Day results: how winners are made official, how losers can challenge
- Preparing for the polls | What to bring when you cast your ballot
- Election Day: How races are called, when winners are declared
- Election 2020: Your top voting questions, answered
- How to study issues, candidates on your ballot