Here are the results for Missouri's 2nd Congressional District Primary election

Five Republican candidates and two Democratic candidates competed in the Missouri Primary election on Aug. 2.

MISSOURI, USA — The race to determine who would take the Republican and Democratic nominations in the Missouri primary began with two Democrats and five Republicans, including incumbent Ann Wagner.

Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District represents voters in Warren, Franklin, St. Charles and St. Louis Counties.

Republican Primary





Ann Wagner

Ann Wagner has served as the representative of Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013. Wagner was born and raised in Missouri and attended the University of Missouri Columbia. Wagner is married with three children. She has held management positions at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City and Ralston Purina, now known as Nestle Purina Petcare Company in St. Louis. Wagner is a strong advocate for "conservative Christian family values." Some of Wagner’s key campaign issues are strengthening the economy, securing American borders, protecting "the right to life" and second amendment rights.

Paul Berry

Paul Berry III is from St. Louis and attended Pattonville Senior High School and Bakersfield College, according to his personal Facebook page. No other personal information about Berry was available. Berry leads his campaign with "drain the swamp" rhetoric, a phrase used by former president Donald Trump. Some of Berry's key campaign issues are protecting and strengthening the Second Amendment, addressing national debt, increasing anti-abortion legislation and addressing election "integrity."

Tony Salvatore

Tony Salvatore lives in Wildwood, and is from Italy. Salvatore has been married since 1975 and has four children. He held a long career as an airline pilot and is an Air Force veteran. Salvatore also uses "clear the swamp" campaign rhetoric used by former president Donald Trump. Some of Salvatore's key campaign issues are cutting government spending, defending "the right to life," creating a strong military and creating "orderly" immigration.

Wesley Smith

Wesley Smith was adopted and raised in Arnold. He is an Army veteran. Smith suffered an injury in 2018, leading to his military retirement. He leads his campaign with the slogan, "The Wolf of Washington." Some of Smith's key campaign issues are protecting the second amendment, limiting government power, increasing anti-abortion legislation and reforming the prison system.

Democratic Primary

Trish Gunby

Trish Gunby has served on the Missouri State House of Representatives since 2020 representing Missouri's 99th House District. Gunby went to Parkway West High School and attended the University of Tulsa for college. She is married with two children. Gunby calls for a "new day" in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District. Some of her key campaign issues are creating a universal health care system, protecting the right to abortion, strengthening democracy and ensuring justice for all.

Ray Reed

Raymond Reed attended Brentwood High School and the University of Central Missouri for college. Reed is 25 years old and comes from a proud union family. Some of Reed's key campaign issues are focusing on health care, jobs and justice.

Libertarian Primary

Bill Slantz

Bill Slantz is running unopposed as the Libertarian candidate for Missouri's 2nd Congressional District. Slantz believes in a limited government. Some of Slantz's key campaign issues are protecting personal security, promoting infrastructure, opposing abortion and limiting government interference in business.