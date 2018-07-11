MISSOURI — The Associated Press has declared Nicole Galloway the winner in Missouri's auditor race Tuesday night.

The AP called the race at around 11:15 Tuesday night with Galloway leading Saundra McDowell by about a point and a half with nearly 90 percent of precincts reporting.

Galloway, a certified public accountant and previously Boone County treasurer, was appointed to the office in 2015 by former Gov. Jay Nixon, another Democrat, after Republican Auditor Tom Schweich died from suicide.

McDowell is an Air Force veteran, an attorney and was previously a securities enforcement official in Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office and an assistant attorney general.

During the campaign, Galloway criticized McDowell for her failed Springfield law practice and her other personal financial problems.

