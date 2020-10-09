State Auditor Nicole Galloway

Galloway grew up in Fenton, Missouri, and served as Boone County treasurer from 2011 to 2015

ST. LOUIS — Nicole Galloway, 38, is the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in the November General election. If elected, she would become Missouri's first female governor.

Galloway grew up in Fenton, Missouri, and served as Boone County treasurer from 2011 to 2015, when Former Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her as State Auditor after John Watson's resignation. She sought to keep the position and was elected as State Auditor in 2018.

Galloway announced her run for governor in August of 2019. Her "New Way" campaign platform has a heavy focus on medical care. Galloway has said she would expand Medicare coverage and restore coverage to children, as well as keep rural hospitals open and implement an "aggressive" agenda to help Missourians afford health care.