Parson, Galloway campaign in St. Louis area with election weeks away

ST. LOUIS — Saturday marks 17 days to Election Day.

As it inches closer, the fight for Missouri Governor heats up.

"We are going everywhere," Galloway said at a campaign event.

That's the plan for both State Auditor Nicole Galloway and Governor Mike Parson, as they both compete for the title of governor.

Both made their rounds campaigning in the St. Louis area Saturday.

Democratic candidate Galloway started in Fenton kicking off her "Get Out to Vote" rally tour and made her way to labor unions in St. Louis and St. Charles.

She said she's working for working families and to fight for healthcare.

"Governor Parson has said he would sign a Right to Work bill if it came to his desk, I would veto that," Galloway said. "My family came into the middle class with the support from the union in St. Louis and so those fights for working families are personal to me."

Parson was also in St. Charles for his campaign tour taking part of a Red, White and Back the Blue rally.

"My opponent has been endorsed by Elizabeth Warren, is there any one in Missouri that lines up with Warren? She believes with Harris on the new Green Deal," he said to the large crowd.

Governor Parson's message of the day? To support men and women in law enforcement.

He says he does not want to defund the police.

"That is the last thing I want to do, if anything I am putting more officers on the ground by the time I'm done," he adds.

Libertarian Rik Combs and Green Party Candidate Jerome Bauer are also running for Missouri Governor.

As they make their way around Missouri, they hope to portray, they are the right choice for Governor.