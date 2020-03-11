Parson, Galloway bring competing visions to governor's race

It will be the first chance for voters to weigh in on Parson's leadership of Missouri, as he inherited the governorship two years ago when his predecessor resigned

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Voters on Tuesday will choose to give Republican Gov. Mike Parson a full four years in charge of Missouri or to give the job to Democrat Nicole Galloway.

The race between the former sheriff, Parson, and the state auditor, Galloway, can be viewed as a referendum on Parson’s hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic and the two candidates’ competing visions of the future of policing in the state.