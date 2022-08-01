Check your polling location before Missouri's primary election

Polling locations may have changed due to new Missouri congressional districts.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The primary election has many candidates seeking their party's nomination for the November election.

Polling locations are set to open up at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those in line before 7 p.m. will be able to cast their vote.

Some polling places in St. Louis County were closed following flooding.

The Charles Brown Community Center and the Heman Park Community Center were flooded out.

The Aerospace District Lodge was closed as a polling place due to a union strike.

The Cross Keys Middle School was not going to be a polling place for the primary election because of construction. The Wedgewood 6th Grade Center replaced this site.

St. Louis County voters could cast a ballot anywhere in the county.

Update: Charles Brown Community Center has been added to the list.



Due to unforeseen circumstances, some polling places for the August Election have changed. Remember: you can vote anywhere in the county and polling places can be viewed by visiting https://t.co/g1nzPUI55Q. pic.twitter.com/ZNt7vdZuQC — STLCO Election Board (@StLouisCoVotes) August 1, 2022

Many districts have changed since the last election. New districts were passed and accepted in May following the Census.

This may have changed what district you are in, who you are voting for and where you may go to cast your ballot.

Many communities were affected by these changes including the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District encompassing many major cities including Jefferson City, Union and parts of St. Charles.

Columbia, Missouri, which is home to the University of Missouri, has a dividing line within the city. One in the 3rd district, another in the 4th.

Missouri's Voter Outreach Center does have a website set up for people to check their polling location. The website also includes where you can view candidates and issues on the ballot for the election. You can find your location here.

Missouri's Voter Outreach Center notes if you happen to go to the wrong location, the location will make every effort to get you to the right place or get you to a provisional ballot.

The organization also has a section set up to check who to contact with questions or concerns for their local election authority on their website.