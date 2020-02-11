Prepare for the polls: What to bring if you're voting early or going on Election Day

ST. LOUIS — Make sure you are prepared before heading to the polls.
About 93 million Americans have already voted before Election Day with experts predicting more than 100 million people could cast a ballot by Tuesday.
VOTER GUIDE 2020: Everything you need to know about the election in Missouri and Illinois
In Missouri: Bring an ID
- ID issued by the State of Missouri or the U.S. government
- ID issued by a local election authority (the card mailed to you ahead of the election)
- ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school
- A current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter
In Illinois: ID not needed unless registering to vote
- Driver's License
- Social Security Card
- Employee ID Card
- Student ID Card
- Credit Card
- Library Card
- Insurance Card
- Selective Service Card
- Civic Membership Card
- Fraternal Membership Card
- Union Membership Card
- Professional Association Membership Card
- Utility Bill
- Checkbook
- Military ID
- Passport
Bring a mask, many poll places are requiring masks inside. Also, voters should expect long lines, so be patient and kind to poll workers and other voters.

