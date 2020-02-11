Prepare for the polls: What to bring if you're voting early or going on Election Day

Roughly 100 million votes could be cast before Election Day, officials predict

ST. LOUIS — Make sure you are prepared before heading to the polls.

About 93 million Americans have already voted before Election Day with experts predicting more than 100 million people could cast a ballot by Tuesday.

In Missouri: Bring an ID

ID issued by the State of Missouri or the U.S. government

ID issued by a local election authority (the card mailed to you ahead of the election)

ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school

A current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter

In Illinois: ID not needed unless registering to vote

Driver's License

Social Security Card

Employee ID Card

Student ID Card

Credit Card

Library Card

Insurance Card

Selective Service Card

Civic Membership Card

Fraternal Membership Card

Union Membership Card

Professional Association Membership Card

Utility Bill

Checkbook

Military ID

Passport

Bring a mask, many poll places are requiring masks inside. Also, voters should expect long lines, so be patient and kind to poll workers and other voters.