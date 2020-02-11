x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Elections

Prepare for the polls: What to bring if you're voting early or going on Election Day

Roughly 100 million votes could be cast before Election Day, officials predict

ST. LOUIS — Make sure you are prepared before heading to the polls.

About 93 million Americans have already voted before Election Day with experts predicting more than 100 million people could cast a ballot by Tuesday.

VOTER GUIDE 2020: Everything you need to know about the election in Missouri and Illinois

In Missouri: Bring an ID

  • ID issued by the State of Missouri or the U.S. government
  • ID issued by a local election authority (the card mailed to you ahead of the election)
  • ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school
  • A current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter

In Illinois: ID not needed unless registering to vote

  • Driver's License
  • Social Security Card
  • Employee ID Card
  • Student ID Card
  • Credit Card
  • Library Card
  • Insurance Card
  • Selective Service Card
  • Civic Membership Card
  • Fraternal Membership Card
  • Union Membership Card
  • Professional Association Membership Card
  • Utility Bill
  • Checkbook
  • Military ID
  • Passport

Bring a mask, many poll places are requiring masks inside. Also, voters should expect long lines, so be patient and kind to poll workers and other voters.

Know to Vote: 