Live | Former President Barack Obama in Atlanta campaigning for Joe Biden

ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama is making a stop in Atlanta -- one final push for the Democratic party and his former vice president, Joe Biden.
With just one day until the polls open across the country, Obama will urge people to "Get Out The Vote." Not only will he be campaigning on behalf of Biden, he will also be pushing votes for Georgia Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
The event today with Obama will be a drive-in rally at Georgia State University's football stadium, the old Turner Field, now known as Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, the Atlanta Police Department said. It is expected to take place around 2:20 p.m.
APD warned drivers that Fulton Street will be closed at the intersection between Hank Aaron Drive SW and Capitol Avenue SE. Fulton Street will also be closed at Pryor Street.
Tickets to the event are no longer available to the public, the Obama camp said.
Obama will also be in Miami, Fla. for an "Election Eve Close-Out" rally.
With Georgia now officially a battleground state, the campaigns have put a lot of effort into the Peach State. Just yesterday, Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris was in Gwinnett County while President Donald Trump was in Rome, Georgia.
With more record numbers of votes already cast, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are out of time to reshape the race. Instead, they’re focusing on their base and making sure that any potential supporters have either already voted or plan to do so in-person on Tuesday.
