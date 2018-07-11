Democrat J.B. Pritzker is projected to unseat Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner in what was likely the most expensive gubernatorial race in U.S. history, according to NBC News.

Rauner conceded about an hour after polls closed in Illinois.

Pritzker, 53, is a Chicago businessman, an heir to the Hyatt Hotel chain and a reported billionaire. His campaign vastly outspent Rauner’s reelection bid. Pritzker had said he was outspending Gov. Rauner by about the same margin that Rauner outspent Democrat Gov. Pat Quinn in 2014.

“The fact is we have to win to get change," he told USA TODAY before Election Day. "And the real change we’re trying to do is put Springfield back on the side of working families and not on the side of the Koch brothers and people like Bruce Rauner who are standing up for the most unfair tax system in the country.”

Stance on key issues

HEALTHCARE

Pritzker has proposed a public health insurance option called ‘IllinoisCares’ that he said would give every resident in the state a chance to buy low-cost health insurance.

JOBS

Pritzker said his plans for the economy reflect Illinois’ diverse workforce. He said his plan is to invest in infrastructure to make the state “a place where people want to do business again.”

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

On his website, Pritzker lists a five-point plan that targets both parents and children:

Ensure every child participates in kindergarten Put Illinois on a path toward universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds Increase access to the Child Care Assistance Program Expand birth-to-three services and create a new ‘Family Engagement Portal’ Invest in adding more teachers and classrooms

MARIJUANA

“The path forward for Illinois is clear: we need to legalize marijuana,” Pritzker’s website states. The Democrat said evidence shows legalizing marijuana can be done in a safe way with real benefits for Illinois, including reducing opioid overdoses and bringing in revenue from taxation. He also said making pot legal would be a step forward in reforming the criminal justice system.

IMMIGRATION

Pritzker said he will resist Pres. Trump’s attempts to build a wall, eliminate DACA and end Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants. Pritzker’s website also states he will enforce the Illinois TRUST Act and support local efforts to create welcoming communities for immigrant families, and he’ll also work to keep Illinois from participating in any federal registry programs based on race, color, ancestry, national origin or religion.

OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Pritzker said his plan is to focus on six priorities

Focus on youth mental health and substance use disorder prevention and education Reduce the risks of prescription opioids Remove barriers to mental health and substance use disorder treatment and recovery Work with the criminal justice system to prioritize treatment over incarceration Ensure health insurance companies cover addition treatment fairly Leverage federal funding opportunities to fight the opioid epidemic locally

GUN VIOLENCE

On his website, Pritzker called gun violence a public health epidemic that can be treated by rebuilding healthy communities and increasing firearm safety. He listed more than a dozen bullet points on how he would tackle the issue, including developing conflict resolution programs for children. He supports universal background checks for every gun sale in the state and also would back a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

Billionaire vs. megamillionaire

Pritzker—a billionaire—has a net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Forbes. He raised about $175 million for his election bid, nearly all of it from his own pocket, and spent more than $120 million by Sept. 30.

Rauner—a megamillionaire—is a former private equity investor with a net worth he once estimated at about $500 million. He collected about $80 million for his 2018 re-election campaign and contributed about $50 million of his own money, according to campaign finance records. The governor described it as a “huge fraction” of his fortune.

More than $284 million was raised for the Illinois governor’s race as of the day before the election. To compare, $280 million was spent in the record-setting 2010 California gubernatorial race between Republican former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman and Democratic incumbent Jerry Brown.

