Republican Congressman Mike Bost has won a reelection campaign to represent Illinois’ 12th District in Congress. This will be his third term in the House of Representatives.

Bost defeated challenger Brendan Kelly, a Democrat who’s the current St. Clair County State’s Attorney.

Bost was born and raised in Murphysboro, Illinois—which is part of the 12th Congressional District he represents. The district covers the Metro East area, Belleville, Mount Vernon, Carbondale and areas south.

ELECTION RESULTS: Missouri and Illinois 2018 election results

Rep. Bost’s public service dates back decades. It started when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school, Bost stated on his campaign website. He went on to become a firefighter for his hometown. Bost said his frustrations with local government prompted him to take action, eventually being elected to the Jackson County Board as a write-in candidate.

His political career eventually led him to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1994, where he served the 115th District for 20 years.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In his 2018 re-election campaign, Bost got the support of Pres. Trump. The two appeared at a rally together in Murphysboro just 10 days before Election Day.

Stance on key issues

HEALTHCARE

Rep. Bost supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but he also wants to enact price protections for pre-existing conditions using a unique formula.

"You have one-quarter of it covered by the federal government. One portion is covered by the state government. One portion is covered by the patient with a pre-existing condition. And then the insurance company that is selling the pre-existing condition, though they have to sell the pre-existing condition, they can use it against other investments as a tax write-off, so now they see it as an asset and not as big of a loss as it is," Bost told 5 On Your Side ahead of the election.

WATCH: Bost, Kelly discuss the issues

On his website, Bost said he wants to encourage more, not less, competition in the Medicare system “by expanding, not shrinking, the popular Medicare Advantage program.”

GOVERNMENT SPENDING

Rep. Bost on his website stated “Congress must make decisions that balance our federal budge in a reasonable, responsible way that leaves a country to our children and grandchildren better than the one we inherited.”

2ND AMENDMENT

“We have a constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms and it must be preserved and defended at all levels of government. Period,” Bost stated on his website.

© 2018 KSDK