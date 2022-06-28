Illinois primary results: St. Louis area U.S. House races

There are three districts in the 5 On Your Side viewing area: 12th, 13th and 15th. The 15th district is the high-profile race between Rodney Davis and Mary Miller.

ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Illinois Primary Election is June 28.

Candidates from each political party will face off amongst themselves to decide who will represent their party in the November 8 general election.

Three of Illinois' contested U.S. House districts are in the 5 On Your Side viewing area.

District 12 Republican Primary

Mike Bost (Incumbent)

Mike Bost has represented the 12th District since 2015. He serves on the House Veterans’ Affairs and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

In 1993, Bost graduated fire academy and became a firefighter for the Murphysboro Fire Department. He continued to serve as a firefighter during his six terms representing the Illinois House of Representatives 115th District.

Bost's congressional history, including his sponsored legislation and voting record, can be found on the U.S. Congress website.

District 12 Democratic Primary

Homer Markel

Homer "Chip" Markel is running against Democrat Joshua Qualls for the 12th Congressional District.

Received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1982 before going on to work as a boiler technician in Sikeston, according to his campaign website. He later worked in the Illinois Department of Corrections, serving as the Union President of AFSCME Local 1175 from 1988-1994.

Joshua Qualls

Joshua Qualls is a Democratic candidate for the 12th Congressional District. The Centralia native cites education reform, the establishment of a national dental plan and an agricultural plan to combat drought and global warming among key issues.

Campaign website: N/A

District 13 Republican Primary

Regan Deering

Regan Deering is a Republican candidate for Illinois' 13th Congressional district. Her campaign website describes her as an educator, small business owner and philanthropist in Decatur. She serves as Capital Campaign Chair for Northeast Community Fund and previously served as Chair of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation. She also has a role with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois and Pawprint Ministries.

Matt Hausman

Matt Hausman is a Republican candidate for the 13th Congressional District.

Hausman's campaign website describes him as an aerospace engineer, teacher and local community leader who grew up on a family farm in central Illinois. Hausman has worked for both Boeing and SpaceX.

He serves on the Champaign County Mental Health Board and as Vice President of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District Friends Foundation.

Terry Martin

Terry Martin is a Republican candidate for the 13th Congressional District.

Martin's campaign website describes him as a businessman and journalist who covered federal and state policies for three decades. He worked for C-SPAN before serving as the Capitol Bureau Chief for WAND News and went on to lead a study that resulted in the foundation of The Illinois Channel.

Jesse Reising

Jesse Reising is a Republican candidate for the 13th Congressional District.

The Decatur native played football at Yale University, receiving a serious injury during a game that dashed his hopes of serving in the Marine Corps, according to his campaign website. He went on to support the U.S. military in Afghanistan as a civilian and co-founded the Warrior-Scholar Project, and began a career as a federal criminal prosecutor.

District 13 Democratic Primary

Nikki Budzinski

Nikki Budzinski is a Democratic candidate for the 13th Congressional District.

Budzinski is a labor activist who recently served in the Biden Administration's Office of Management and Budget, where she helped implement the American Rescue Plan and the Made in America Office, according to her campaign website. She previously served as senior labor advisor for Gov. JB Pritzker.

David Palmer

David Palmer is a Democratic candidate for the 13th Congressional District.

The former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player grew up outside of Nashville. After retiring from his professional basketball career, Palmer started a family in Champaign, Illinois, according to his campaign website. He went on to become a retirement planning advisor with Bloomington-based Country Financial.

District 15 Republican Primary

The fight for control of Illinois' newly drawn, deep-red 15th Congressional District promises to gauge Republican primary voter sentiments about Jan. 6 and former President Donald Trump's false claims about a stolen 2020 election.

The primary matchup between five-term incumbent Congressman Rodney Davis and freshman Congresswoman Mary Miller features contrasting postures from two conservative politicians navigating slightly different lanes in the party's post-Jan. 6 reality.

Rodney Davis

Five-time incumbent 13th District Rep. Rodney Davis is running against incumbent Mary Miller for the newly drawn District 15 seat. The race is one of several U.S. primary races pitting incumbents against each other due to congressional redistricting following the 2020 census.

Davis serves on the House Agriculture Committee, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. The Taylorville native served as a co-chairman on former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Davis' congressional history, including his sponsored legislation and voting record, can be found on the U.S. Congress website.

Mary Miller

Trump-endorsed incumbent Congresswoman Rep. Mary Miller is running against five-term incumbent Congressman Rodney Davis for the newly drawn District 15 seat. The race is one of several U.S. primary races pitting incumbents against each other due to congressional redistricting following the 2020 census.

Miller serves on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee and is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and Republican Study Committee.

Miller's congressional history, including her sponsored legislation and voting record, can be found on the U.S. Congress website.

District 15 Democratic Primary

Paul Lange (no photo provided)

Paul Lange is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for the the15th Congressional District.

Campaign website: N/A