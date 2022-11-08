Illinois primary results: United States Senate

Seven people ran for the spot in the Republican primary.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Seven GOP candidates ran against each other to determine who will be the candidate to run against Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth.

Polls for the primary closed Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The general election is on November 8, 2022.

Republican primary:

Casey Chlebek, Matthew Dubiel, Peggy Hubbard, Bobby Piton, Kathy Salvi, Jimmy Lee Tillman II and Anthony Williams are all running to be the Republican candidate to run against Tammy Duckworth in the November election.

Casey Chlebek was born in Poland and lived there until he graduated high school when he and his family moved to the United States. Chlebek had a career in information technologies for over 20 years. Some of the key issues in Chlebek's campaign are: creating jobs, controlling spending and decreasing debt nationally and supporting military and securing borders. Click here to visit his campaign website.

Matt Dubiel is a cancer survivor who owns WCKG radio station in Elmhurst, Illinois. Some of Dubiel's key campaign issues are: creating safer communities, medical freedom and better education. Click here to visit his campaign website.

Peggy Hubbard is a United States Navy veteran and was born in St. Louis. She worked for the IRS for 15 years. Some of the key issues in Hubbard's campaign are supporting minority communities, defending the second amendment, securing the border and honoring veterans. Click here to visit her campaign website.

Bobby Piton was born in Chicago to a Roman Catholic family. He co-founded an investment firm, PreActive Investments. Some of Piton's key issues in his campaign are strengthening the second amendment, limiting the size of government, and creating a balanced budget through a Constitutional amendment. Click here to visit his campaign website.

Kathy Salvi pursued a career in law and has been a partner of the law firm Salvi & Maher since 1987. She has six children. Some of the key issues in Salvi's campaign are making Illinois energy-dependent, bringing economic relief to businesses and families and securing the borders. Click here to visit her campaign website.

Jimmy Lee Tillman II was born in Chicago. Tillman is a graduate of Central State University. He founded the Martin Luther King Republicans group. Tillman's goals for his campaign are to reform immigration and put America first. Click here to visit his campaign website.

Anthony Williams is the seventh candidate for the Republican Primary. Williams does not have a public campaign website or social media about his campaign platform. No image was available for Williams.

Democratic Primary: