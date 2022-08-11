Updated results: Sam Page defeats Mark Mantovani for St. Louis County Executive

The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive.

The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019. On Tuesday, Page won his first full term as county executive.

Shortly before the final votes were tallies, Mantovani conceded and Sam Page declared victory at their respective election night parties.

Page was facing Mantovani after Republican primary winner Katherine Pinner abruptly quit, and party officials coalesced around him.

Page entered the election with both the benefits and the baggage of the incumbency, having come to power in the wake of a federal corruption scandal that felled his predecessor. Now, federal agents are once again poking around county government offices, and have already brought criminal corruption charges against one of Page’s closest political aides.