Special Election in St. Louis Tuesday is first under Missouri's voter ID law

St. Louis residents will choose a new President of the Board of Aldermen Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will hold a special election, Tuesday. But before you cast your ballot, you’ll need to show identification, according to a new law in Missouri.

Voters in St. Louis are choosing a new President for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. This will be the first election under Missouri's new voter identification law, which went into effect last week.

Voters must show a current Missouri driver’s license or government-issued ID, like a non-expired military ID or passport, in order to cast a ballot. Voter registration cards or a student ID will no longer be accepted.

If you don't have a photo ID on Election Day, you'll have to vote with a provisional ballot. The Missouri Secretary of State’s website indicates that provisional ballots will count if you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID, or the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.

In Tuesday’s special election in St. Louis City, Alderwoman Megan Green and Alderman Jack Coatar are vying for the job left vacant after Lewis Reed's resignation.

Former Board President Lewis Reed and former Alderman Vice-President Jeffrey Boyd resigned after they were indicted along with former Alderman John Collins Muhammed in early June on federal bribery charges. Collins Muhammad resigned prior to the indictment.

All three men have pled guilty and will be sentenced in December.