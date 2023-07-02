St. Charles City voters cast ballots in mayoral primary election Tuesday

This primary will determine which two candidates will be on the ballot for the April general election.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The primary mayoral election for the City of St. Charles is Tuesday. This primary will determine which two candidates will be on the ballot for the general election in April.

The candidates are current Mayor Dan Borgmeyer, Venetia Powell and Tom Besselman.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here's where voters can go to cast their votes:

Voters need a valid photo ID in order to vote. Here's what qualifies:

A non-expired Missouri driver's license.

A non-expired Missouri non-driver's license.

A military ID with a photo that has not expired or has no expiration date.

A U.S. or Missouri-issued document with the voter's name and photo that has not expired or expired after Nov. 8, 2022.

This election comes at a crucial time for St. Charles City voters.

In October, the city announced Elm Point Wellfield, which is its primary source of drinking water, is contaminated.

The city launched its own investigation and the Environmental Protection Agency tested the wellfield to determine who contaminated it and who needs to clean it up.

Neither has released results, but the EPA announced it will hold a public meeting in February.