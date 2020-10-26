How St. Charles County voters can track their ballots

Voter turnout is expected to be the highest in county history

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County voters have already requested more than 46,000 absentee mail-in ballots, and with more than half of them already returned, election officials said voters can track their progress online.

Voters can use the online system BallotTrax to check on the status of their mail-in ballot throughout the entires process: from the time the ballots are requested until the ballots are accepted by election officials.

“We received 24,615 applications for absentee ballots by mail—a record number for any election in St. Charles County’s history,” said Kurt Bahr, St Charles County Election Authority Director in a press release. “We greatly appreciate the patience of our voters as we work to quickly process the applications and hope BallotTrax will help with any questions or concerns.”

Voter turnout in St. Charles County is expected to be the highest in county history, the release said. Average voter turnout in all elections since March 2016 is 31% and the county is already at 7%.

The Election Authority is taking extra steps to be prepared for the volume of crowds on Nov. 3 and to provide a safe environment at polling locations, Bahr said. The Election Authority is providing disinfectant wipes, masks and gloves for election judges, and hand sanitizer for voters at all polling locations, and will be enacting social distancing measures. Election judges are required to wear masks and voters are highly encouraged to wear masks while in their polling places. Masks will be available to voters upon request.

“We will have extra judges at every polling place on Election Day to help keep lines moving and to assist with sanitizing polling booths,” Bahr says. “We also are doubling the number of people answering phones at the Election Authority to assist voters and judges with any questions.”