Long lines greet eager voters across the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Before their voices can be heard, many voters in the St. Louis area are having to wait in line.

Lines aren’t unusual on Election Day, but lines like this just might be.

Social distancing is encouraged and, in some cases, marked on the ground at polling locations throughout the St. Louis area. Due to COVID-19, lines will be longer as people space out more than usual.

As the polls opened in St. Louis County, the line was long and windy outside Keysor Elementary in Kirkwood. Voters stretched through fields and parking lots before stepping inside to cast a ballot.

St. Louis County has an interactive map so voters can see how many people are waiting in line at each polling location. At one point at 7:30 a.m., there were 375 people waiting in line at Monarch Fire District House 5 in Chesterfield.

A viewer shared a much shorter Election Day experience near Sperreng Middle School in south county. She said it took about 30 minutes total to cast a ballot Tuesday morning.

In downtown St. Louis, a viewer named Allan shared a photo of the line outside the public library, which stretched from Locust Street around 14th Street down along Olive Street and over to 15th Street.

In Bellefontaine Neighbors in north St. Louis county, a 5 On Your Side viewer said they got in line at 5:50 a.m. and was able to vote at 7 a.m. They said there were 100 people in front of them and the line had doubled by the time they came out.

“This was the best voting experience I have had in 40 years of voting, 29 of those at this same location! Kudos to the election workers!” the viewer texted 5 On Your Side.

One of the longest lines we’ve seen was at one of the larger polling locations in the area: at the Family Arena in St. Charles. Crowds lined up before the sun came up and the line hasn’t died down since. Photos from outside the location showed lines snaking around the building and in the parking lot.

The event floor space has been turned into a polling place where dozens of voters at a time can cast a ballot.