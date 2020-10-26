St. Louis, St. Louis County officials raise awareness to vote before Election Day

While Missouri does not offer “early voting” like some states, voters may cast a ballot during in-person absentee voting

ST. LOUIS — Whether they serve as an alderman for the City of St. Louis or run a St. Louis County school district, dozens of public officials will come together for a common purpose Tuesday: they will vote cast an absentee ballot.

Dozens of public officials will bring awareness that people can cast their ballots before Election Day.

Tuesday morning, about St. Louis public officials will cast their ballots at the Schlafly Branch Library, one of the city's satellite in-person absentee voting sites.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Louis County public officials will cast their ballots at the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners in St. Ann. Last week, the county opened satellite locations for in-person absentee voting.

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell worked together to organize the event.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that democracy is on the ballot in November,” Bell said.

While Missouri does not offer “early voting” like some states, voters may cast a ballot during in-person absentee voting. However, they must have a reason to cast an absentee ballot, as outlined by the Missouri Secretary of State's office.