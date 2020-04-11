St. Louis County exceeds 2016 voter turnout

According to St. Louis County Election Board as of 7 p.m., the turnout was 78%

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Voter turnout in St. Louis County exceeded its numbers from the 2016 election.

According to St. Louis County Election Board as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the turnout was 78%. In 2016, the turnout was 74%.

How long people waited in line, varied by location. In St. Louis County, voters could vote at any polling location and there was even an app voters could use to check to see which polling locations had the shortest line.

5 On Your Side heard from dozens of voters and their experiences varied - some short lines and some waited for more than an hour.

"My husband and I voted in Brentwood this morning ... arrived at 10:12 a.m. and were finished by 10:52 a.m.," one viewer said.

Another viewer said at Barrington Elementary in north county - the line was down the sidewalk at 6:30 a.m.

The line at Grace Church in Maryland Heights had dozens of people around 10 a.m.

Another viewer reported a 10-minute wait at King of Kings Lutheran Church around 10 a.m.

