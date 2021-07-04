5 new members to join St. Louis Board of Aldermen

With all the votes counted, the board will have five new members. Four challengers defeated incumbents and Alderman Joe Roddy opted not to run

ST. LOUIS — Along with the mayor's office, 16 seats on the city's Board of Aldermen were up for grabs Tuesday night.

With all the votes counted, the board will have five new members. Four challengers defeated incumbents and Alderman Joe Roddy opted not to run. The remaining 11 representatives won reelection.

For live election results throughout the St. Louis area, click here.

Below are the unofficial final results by ward. The winners are in bold, and incumbents are marked with (I) next to their names.

Ward 1

Yolanda Brown | 620 votes | 42.21%

Sharon Tyus (I) | 847 votes | 57.66%

Ward 3

Herdosia Bentum | 400 votes | 34.63%

Brandon Bosley (I) | 750 votes | 64.94%

Ward 4

Dwinderlin Evans (I) | 789 votes | 62.57%

Edward Mcfowland | 467 votes | 37.03%

Ward 5

James Page | 717 votes | 52.49%

Tammika Hubbard (I) | 643 votes | 47.07%

Ward 7

Jack Coatar (I) | 1359 votes | 52.21%

Shedrick Kelley | 1237 votes | 47.52%

Ward 9

Dan Guenther (I) | 1419 votes | 65.45%

Ken Ortmann | 745 votes | 34.36%

Ward 11

Sarah Martin (I) | 1234 votes | 95.73%

Ward 12

Vicky Grass (I) | 1,330 votes | 48.21%

Bill Stephens | 1,421 votes | 51.50%

Ward 13

Beth Murphy (I) | 885 votes | 37.08%

Anne Schweitzer | 1496 votes | 62.67%

Ward 15

Megan Green (I) | 1916 votes | 67.25%

Jennifer Florida | 927 votes | 32.54%

Ward 17

Michelle Sherod | 1132 votes | 49.52%

Tina Pihl | 1151 votes | 50.35%

Alderman Joe Roddy did not run for reelection.

Ward 19

Marlene Davis (I) | 1014 votes | 77.52%

Cleo Willis | 289 votes | 22.09%

Ward 21

John Muhammad (I) | 1031 votes | 60.90%

Laura Keys | 655 votes | 38.69%

Ward 23

Joseph Vaccaro (I) | 2750 votes | 94.34%

Ward 25

Shane Cohn (I) | 1010 votes | 96.74%

Ward 27