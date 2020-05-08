Kim Gardner wins race for St. Louis circuit attorney in Democratic primary

Gardner, who has served as the city’s circuit attorney since 2016 defeated Mary Pat Carl on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Kimberly Gardner has won the race for St. Louis circuit attorney in the Democratic primary.

Gardner, who has served as the city’s circuit attorney since 2016 defeated Mary Pat Carl on Tuesday.

She was elected St. Louis’ first Black circuit attorney in 2016 where she defeated Carl and two other candidates.

In 2019, Gardner announced a new approach to reducing crime and increasing safety in the city. The changes included changes to the charging policy, alternatives to prison time and adjustments to bail and bond practices.

She also drew the ire of police leaders when she developed an “exclusion list” of officers who can’t serve as primary witnesses because of unspecified credibility concerns. Critics have accused her of falling short in convicting violent criminals in the city with one of the nation's highest murder rates.

In 2018, she gained national attention when she charged at the time, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, with felony invasion of privacy. The charge was eventually dropped and Greitens resigned in June 2018.

In June, Gardner made headlines for filing charges against the couple seen brandishing guns at protesters as they walked past their house in the Central West End. Republican leaders were outraged at the filing of charges. President Trump called the charges “an egregious abuse of power,” his press secretary said. Missouri Governor Parson vowed to likely pardon if they're convicted.

Gardner will be heavily favored in November over lone Republican running, Daniel Zdrodowski as St. Louis is overwhelmingly Democratic.