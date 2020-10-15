St. Louis city employees could get more paid leave on Election Day to work polls

Currently, city employees can take up to four paid hours to vote

ST. LOUIS — Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed will introduce a resolution that would allow St. Louis city employees to take paid time off on Election Day to work the polls.

Resolution 57, which would allow employees to take up to eight hours of paid time off, will be introduced during Friday’s Board of Alderman meeting.

Currently, city employees can take up to four paid hours to vote.

“This is going to be one of the most historic elections in our history. By allowing our City employees to assist the election day process, we are assisting our democracy and ensuring safe voting for all of our City residents,” said Reed.

The director of personnel will have the final say on all approvals or denials, according to a press release.