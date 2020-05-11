St. Louis city voter turnout not as high as surrounding areas

"Looking at the numbers of people that were voting absentee and the number of mail in ballots we were getting, honestly I was expecting a huge turnout"

ST. LOUIS — In Missouri, about 70% of the state's 4.3 million registered voters turned out to cast ballots, and that’s well over the reported turnout for the last presidential election in 2016.

Locally, the turnout numbers were high as well. St. Charles County reports 76.4% turnout, up from 74% in 2016. In St. Louis County, voters surpassed their turnout total from four years ago, reporting 78% compared to 74.73%. Jefferson County's election director barely lost a bet that they'd have more this presidential election, reporting 73.4% turnout just below their 2016 turnout of 73.6%. He now owes a friend a milkshake.

However, it’s a different story in St. Louis city, where the 65% turnout is 5% lower than 2016.

“I can't wait to look at the data after this election is certified and see who was voting from where to see what we can do about it, but definitely something that I was not expecting,” said Ben Borgmeyer, Democratic Director of Elections. "Looking at the numbers of people that were voting absentee and the number of mail in ballots we were getting, honestly I was expecting a huge turnout."

Some election watchers turnout could have been higher across Missouri, but especially in the city, where people have been disproportionately impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

“I think a lot of voters stayed home and I think they stayed home because of COVID,” said Amanda Kelley. She is part of the Democratic Party in St. Charles County, and lost her father to the virus.

“Those who have been affected by friends or hearing about other people, they decided, oh, I'll just wait and maybe I'll do a mail in ballot, maybe I'll do absentee, you know, do absentee in person. And I think time got away from them,” she said. “It's just hard times. And I think that that that affected the election more.”

However, both of these Democrats concede that it’s hard to say if that affected the results of the election.

“You can't predict how people are going to vote so I don't know if those votes would have necessarily been Republican or Democrat, we just try to make voting as successful as possible,” said Borgmeyer.

A big trend across voting jurisdictions? People coming out early in the day, even if they did wait until election day to actually vote.