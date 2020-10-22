Satellite polling places open in St. Louis County for absentee voters

Voting officials estimate 1/3 of votes will be cast before Election Day

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County is trying to cut down the wait time and headache for voters casting in-person absentee ballots by opening satellite voting centers.

There are four additional locations spread throughout the county:

North county: North County Recreational Complex, 2577 Redman Ave., St. Louis, MO 63136

North County Recreational Complex, 2577 Redman Ave., St. Louis, MO 63136 Mid-county : Mid-County Library, 7821 Maryland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63105

Mid-County Library, 7821 Maryland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63105 West county: West County Government Center, 4 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017

West County Government Center, 4 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017 South county: 4546 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129

Voters can continue to cast a ballot at the St. Louis County Board of Elections, which is located at 725 NW Plaza in St. Ann.

Voting officials estimate one-third of votes will be cast before Election Day.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in person in Missouri is Nov. 2, and the deadline to return a completed absentee ballot is Election Day, Nov. 3.

Reasons for voting absentee in-person:

Illness

Health reasons (COVID-19)

Caretaker for someone who is ill

Religion

Working the polls

Incarcerated (if you still have voting privileges)

Safety concerns

The St. Louis County Board of Elections launched a new interactive map that allows voters to check wait times at voting locations near them. St. Louis County changed the rules this year to allow voters to cast their ballot at any location in the county, not just their normal designated polling place.

County residents can use the interactive map to look for polling places and check wait times, which will only be updated on Election Day.

For a complete guide to voting on Election Day, check out 5 On Your Side's voter guide here.