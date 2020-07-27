St. Louis County voters now allowed to cast ballots at any polling place in the county

State law requires that voters are still assigned to a polling place, but they are not required to vote there

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County voters will be able to cast their ballots at any polling place during all elections this year, starting with the primary on Aug. 4.

The changes announced Monday are possible due to newly purchased voting equipment, according to a news release from the county's election board. State law requires that voters are still assigned to a polling place, but they are not required to vote there.

"For their convenience and safety, the Board of Elections wanted to provide the flexibility to voters to vote at the St. Louis County polling place most convenient to them and the flexibility to go to an alternate polling site if there are long lines at their assigned location," the release said.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Aug. 4. To find a complete list of polling places, click here.



Voters may cast absentee ballots at the Board of Elections office or at the following satellite locations. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. On Aug. 1, they will be open 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and on Aug. 3, they will be open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

St. Louis County Library, Mid-County Branch, 7821 Maryland Ave, Clayton

North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road, north St. Louis County

South County Government Center Keller Plaza, 4554 Lemay Ferry Rd., south St. Louis County

West County Government Center, 74 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield

Qualify for absentee voting but missed the deadline to request a ballot? There's still time to vote absentee in-person @ our office, 725 NW Plaza Dr. or @ our satellites! We're open Sat, July 25 & Aug 1 from 9AM-1PM. Generally, we are open M-F from 8AM-4:30PM (until 5PM Aug 3). pic.twitter.com/EglBsJvOMT — STLCO Election Board (@StLouisCoVotes) July 23, 2020