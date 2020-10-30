How voting looks different in St. Louis County

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how voters cast a ballot before and on Election Day this year. Here's what people can expect in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Like just about everything this year, voting certainly looks different in 2020. So, the St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to let voters know what to expect before and on Election Day.

Voting absentee

Thousands of voters already have taken advantage of the early voting process, which in Missouri uses absentee ballots. Registered voters in St. Louis County who have an absentee ballot can vote in-person at the Board of Elections office or any of the satellite locations.

St. Louis County Library, Mid County Branch – 7821 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105

– 7821 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105 North County Recreation Complex – 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO 63136

– 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO 63136 South County Government Center, Keller Plaza – 4544 Lemay Ferry Road, St Louis, MO 63129

– 4544 Lemay Ferry Road, St Louis, MO 63129 West County Government Center – 82 Clarkson Wilson Centre, Chesterfield, MO 63017

– 82 Clarkson Wilson Centre, Chesterfield, MO 63017 St. Louis County Board of Elections – 725 NW Plaza, St. Ann, MO 63074

Locations are open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday. Notarization is required for all but two of the reasons for voting absentee and notaries are available at each location.

Voting on Election Day

St. Louis County voters casting a ballot on Election Day may do so at any polling location in St. Louis County. This is a change from previous presidential elections, when voters were restricted to their designated polling place.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Social distancing markers will be on the ground at all locations, and each voter will get their own stylus pen to use while voting. Ballot locations and polls will be regularly cleaned and sanitized, the county said.

Masks will be required. A free one will be provided for anyone who doesn’t have a face covering.

Find the fastest location

Since St. Louis County voters can go to any polling place, the county Board of Elections staff put together a live interactive map that shows line wait times at each location.